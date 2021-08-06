Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 721 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 9 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.60, for a total value of $2,768.40.
NYSE:W opened at $276.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
