Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 721 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 9 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.60, for a total value of $2,768.40.

NYSE:W opened at $276.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

