Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%.

W traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.82. 1,779,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.42. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

