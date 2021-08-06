Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $655.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $577.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $630.00.

7/21/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $659.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,119. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.33 and a 12-month high of $660.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

