Wei-Ming Shao Sells 1,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $33.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $748.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

