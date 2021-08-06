Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,286. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

