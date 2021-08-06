Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.