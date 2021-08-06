Welch & Forbes LLC Has $663,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

