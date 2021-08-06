Welch & Forbes LLC Has $663,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTRS stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.