Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $63,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $107,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $204,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

