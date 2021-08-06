Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,631.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,185 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.