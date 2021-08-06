Wells Fargo & Company Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $375.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.33.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $350.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

