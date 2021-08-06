Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $65.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

