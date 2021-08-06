West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

