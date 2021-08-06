Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 49,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

