Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
