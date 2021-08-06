Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.05.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 193,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

