Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

