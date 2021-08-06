Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.