Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.61. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

