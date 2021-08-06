Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.55. The stock had a trading volume of 383,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.