William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $90.04. 2,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.