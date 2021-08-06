William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 488,936 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

