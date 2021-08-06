William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.45. Eaton has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Eaton by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

