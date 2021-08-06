Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.51. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 3,893 shares.

The company has a market cap of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

