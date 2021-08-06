Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells $551,328.40 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WING opened at $176.52 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.