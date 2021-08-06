Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.29. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

