Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 913,857 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 649,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 579,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

AVDE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

