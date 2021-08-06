Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $57.68. 48,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,898. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

