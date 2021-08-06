Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $57.68. 48,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,898. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.