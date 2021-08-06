WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.95

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.91, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

