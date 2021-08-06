Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

WTKWY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.