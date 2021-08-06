Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

WTKWY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

