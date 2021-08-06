Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

WWW stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

