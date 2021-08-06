Woodward, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the technology company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

WWD opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.37. Woodward has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

