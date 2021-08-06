WOWswap Price Tops $7.38 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00017390 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $41,224.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,709.00 or 1.00608544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.23 or 0.00803824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

