WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
