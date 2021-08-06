WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WPP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

