WPP plc (LON:WPP) Declares GBX 12.50 Dividend

WPP plc (LON:WPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 963.80 ($12.59) on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 975.29. The stock has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Barclays set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.55 ($14.14).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

