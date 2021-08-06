Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,233.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $351,441.39 and $11,233.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00012546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00115342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.92 or 0.99793608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00797907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.