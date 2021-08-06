Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

