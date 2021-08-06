Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

