Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,523. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.