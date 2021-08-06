xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $356,838.84

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $356,838.84 and $924.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00147570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.90 or 1.00110212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,189,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,187,441 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

