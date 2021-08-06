Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

