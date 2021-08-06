Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

