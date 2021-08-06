Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 2,520,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.