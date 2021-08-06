Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.19. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $150.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

