Xometry, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 9th (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Xometry had issued 6,875,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $302,500,000 based on an initial share price of $44.00. During Xometry’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

