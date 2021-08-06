XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $152,073,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in XPeng by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.