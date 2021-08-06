XR Securities LLC Invests $268,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

