XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.35. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

