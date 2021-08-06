XSGD Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,306.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $34.82 million and approximately $180,306.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00157165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.75 or 0.99908315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00805945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 49,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 47,138,680 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

