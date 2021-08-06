Xylem Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $128.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.