Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.71. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 763,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,911. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

